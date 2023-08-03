Minority vows to stop unilateral writing off of GH¢48bn gov’t debt to BoG

Cassiel Ato Forson, Minority Leader and former deputy Minister of Finance

Minority vows to stop unilateral writing off of Ghc48b gov’t debt to BoG

Minority in Parliament has vowed to stop unilateral writing off of over 48 billion cedis of the government debt to the Bank of Ghana (BoG).



National Democratic Congress (NDC) Members of the Parliament further questioned the assertion of economic recovery by the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta.



However the Minister insists current indicators vindicates his position.



Commentary on the Mid-Year Budget Review ended in Parliament Wednesday with the minority demanding the decision by government to write off over 48 billion cedis debt to the Bank of Ghana is brought before the house.



Minority leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson insisted the executive and the Central Bank cannot unilaterally take the decision without parliamentary approval.

Dr. Forson further provided evidence to refute the economic recovery claim by the finance minister



Former minority leader and MP for Tamale South Haruna Iddrisu in his comments shot down the claim of turning the corner by the finance minister.



According to him the turn is rather to the ditch given the fact that the country is yet to pay external creditors.



Minority chief whip Governs Kwame Agbodza on his part warned his side will not support government decision to borrow money for the Tema Motorway expansion project which has been awarded to a foreign contractor.



According to the Adaklu MP if government is to take loan for the project then it must be executed by locals.

The Majority on the other hand argued the government has done remarkably well in steering the country from troubled waters.



Tema West MP and former deputy Trades Minister Carlos Ahenkorah argued the government flagship program 1D1F for instance has created many jobs.



Deputy majority leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin questioned the basis upon which the minority is painting a picture of economic doom. According to him, countries all over the world are in similar conditions Ghana finds itself in.



The Effutu MP further assured things are and will get better.



Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta in his concluding remarks insisted with figures the corner has indeed been turned.