Minority went to Food suppliers just for show; I had solved their problems – Bryan Acheampong

Bryan Acheampong is the Minister for food and agriculture

he Minister for Food and Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong has stated that he had already settled matters with Food Suppliers before the Minority in parliament decided to show up.

According to him, the Minority’s decision to show up there after he had been there was just for “show”.



The Food Suppliers have been picketing the National Food Buffer Stock Company since Tuesday, July 4, 2023, to demand the payment of debts owed them since 2021.



Bryan Acheampong visited the food suppliers in the late hours of July 6 to assure them that a meeting will be held with the finance minister for a way forward.



On July 7, 2023, the Minority in Parliament also visited the suppliers to listen to their grievances and discuss matters relating to their debts.

Bryan said: “We discussed a roadmap to a solution and the people agreed and left. I drove past the Buffer Stock Company at 12 am [Thursday, July 6] and I saw only two of the protesters. When I went there this morning, I saw the same two because they were supposed to go home and have a meeting on Monday.



“Around 3 pm, I had information that they have regrouped and that the Minority had gone there with food and other things and so when I got there, I told the Minority Leader that what they were doing is not right, and so I confronted them in my state of shock,” he was quoted by citinewsroom.com.



“I am saying that when I went there yesterday, I solved the problem with them, and they were to go home, and they did, and I was going to tell them how they were going to get paid and there is a meeting coming on Monday and so that was the end of the matter and so for them to all of a sudden come back to meet the Minority with cameras was a show,” Acheampong insisted.



SSD/OGB