Mireku Duker charges Aowin District Mining Committee to ensure responsible mining

George Mireku Duker, the Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources

The Akyemfo Community in the Aowin District of the Western Region has become the latest community to benefit from the government’s eco-friendly and sustainable mining module christened Community Mining Scheme.

Youth in the community and the district on Friday, March 18, 2022, welcomed the refreshing news of the new mining scheme that will provide 5000 direct jobs to them.



George Mireku Duker, the Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources who outdoored the project entreated persons who will be engaged by the scheme to abide strictly to the safety practices.



He restated the position of the law on the role of Ghanaians in small-scale mining, advancing that the sector is “for Ghanaians and Ghanaians only’.



He added that the introduction of the Community Mining Scheme forms part of a bigger plan by the government to promote Ghanaian dominance in the sector.



George Mireku Duker disclosed that it is the position of government that in the coming years, Ghanaians will dominate the mining sector in the country.



“Community Mining Scheme is a government flagship policy instituted to create decent jobs in mining communities while promoting responsible and sustainable mining. In achieving this vision, government is taking deliberate steps to delineate and allocate viable areas for small-scale mining operators along with the provision of logistics and mine support services in conformance to strict regulations governing mining in Ghana.

“Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is never against mining but calls for it to be done in a very sustainable manner. That is why we are gathered here today".



“The Akyemfo Community Scheme is made up of one (1) concession totaling Twenty-Five (25) acres and is expected to create 5000 direct jobs. If carried out properly, the operations here should be able to generate a huge economic impact by creating lot of indirect avenues of Mine Support Service,” he said.



The Akyemfo Community Mining Scheme is the fifth to be launched by government in the last four months.



In a related development, members of the Aowin District Mining Committee have pledged to work tirelessly to help achieve the government's goals for the mining sector.



A speech by the Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Samuel Adu Gyamfi after the inauguration of the committee said it recognized the job handed them by the government and will not renege on it.



George Mireku Duker who commissioned the committee to begin work said that government will be monitoring their activities.

He charged them to collaborate with the District Security Coordinating Council (DISEC)to ensure that the principles of responsible and sustainable mining are not breached in the Municipality.



“The MCE should be up to task to ensure that, responsible small-scale mining is undertaken in the Municipality. As Chairman of Aowin MUSEC and the Aowin District Mining Committee (DMC) in line with section 92 of the Act 703, he should act at all times to ensure sustainable mining in the district.



Whiles appealing to all persons and organizations with mining concessions in the municipality to cede portions of their concessions, Hon. Duker announced that Community Mining is the future of small-scale mining in the country and must be embraced.



“We call on all concessionaires who want to cede part of their portfolio to support this important job creation venture of government, to approach the Ministry and Minerals Commission.



“Through this medium, I am calling on all stakeholders in the mining districts of Ghana, to aggressively pursue the Community Mining Scheme Program. All interested parties should reach out to us at the Ministry and the support will be extended", he concluded.