MoMo agents call for extension of SIM card re-registration to January 2023

The sim card re-registration exercise began from October 1, 2021 and will end on July 31, 2022

The Mobile Money Agents Association of Ghana has called on government to consider an extension for the SIM card re-registration exercise to January 2023.

This comes after government set a July 31 deadline for all persons to re-register their SIM cards with their Ghana Card or risk losing their SIM card numbers.



But the Association believes the current deadline will negatively affect their business which is already facing challenges.



In a statement issued on July 28, the Association appealed to government to extend the deadline since several people are yet to either register or acquire their national identification cards.



“As a business people in the industry, it will be very detrimental to our business and the industry, in general, should government pursue the 31st July 2022. We appeal that with realism and having considered inconveniences and challenges, the government should extend the deadline to January 2023,” Executive Secretary of the association, Evans Otumfuo appealed.



“The [Mobile Money] business is already struggling with the impact of the E-Levy and this blockage will not only affect us but the Ghanaian populace. It's very clear million of our customers and our members are willing to update their credentials with the common denominator, unfortunately, access to the National Identification Authority’s services is really frustrating and difficult,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Communications and Digitalization has on numerous occasions declared that persons who fail to comply with the July 31 directive will have their SIM cards deactivated.



Read the full statement below:







