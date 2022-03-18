0
Menu
Business

MoMo fraudsters to have their SIMs blacklisted, blocked - Telco Chamber

Ken Ashigbey Teclo Chamber1 Ken Ashigbey is CEO of Telecoms Chamber

Fri, 18 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Mobile financial services keep growing

Loss incurred through E-money fraud keeps increasing

Telecommunications Chamber, BoG intensifying efforts to curb mobile money fraud – Dr. Ashigbey

The Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications has indicated that efforts to reduce the increasing cases of mobile money fraud are being intensified.

Chief Executive of the Chamber, Dr. Kenneth Ashigbey, stated that the Chamber is working assiduously with the Bank of Ghana to ensure that perpetrators of these crimes are brought to book, according to Citi News.

According to him, collaborations with the police have led to the creation of a fraud control dashboard which has led to the blacklisting of about twenty-eight thousand (28,000) mobile devices in Ghana.

“The fraud control dashboard ensures that if someone perpetuates fraud on their SIM, and investigations confirm this, their SIMS will be blocked. Authorities will look into the ID used in registering the said SIM, if it’s an ID that has been used on multiple occasions to commit fraud it will be blacklisted with their device being blocked.”

“We have recorded about 35,000 incidents so far, about 28,000 devices have been blocked and about 17,000 IDs have also been sanctioned as well,” he added.

Mobile financial services have seen rapid growth in recent times, leading to the increasing level of fraud in the sector.

Data from the BoG showed that loss incurred through E-money fraud increased from approximately GH¢370,000 in 2019 to an estimated GH¢1.04 million in 2020, representing a 180.0% percent increase.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
All you need to know about Ghana's plans for Nigeria game
Abena Korkor apologizes to Asamoah Gyan, Stephen Appiah
NPP MP calls for suspension of free SHS, other social programmes
Why has Dr. Yaw Adu-Ampomah not been arrested? – Ablakwa wonders
Barker-Vormawor's first post after being released
Dafeamekpor tackles Gabby over calls for debate on IMF, E-Levy
Cambridge University issues statement on Barker-Vormawor's arrest
Why you shouldn’t feed the baboons at Shai Hills
Stephen Appiah breaks silence on Abena Korkor’s sexual allegations
Ablakwa 'unveils' Akufo-Addo's appointee behind Bulgarian embassy demolition
Related Articles: