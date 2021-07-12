MoMo operators commend parliamentary inquiry into their security concerns

Customers at a Mobile Money vendor's shop

The Mobile Money Agents Association of Ghana (MMAAG) has commended moves by Parliament to look into concerns raised by the association regarding security in their line of duty.

According to the association, the directive from the Speaker of Parliament to the Defense and Interior Committee of the House to “submit a report as regards solutions to the security and financial problems of the operators” is welcoming news.



The association maintained that the threat of insecurity makes work difficult for them and could potentially deplete the sector if not looked at critically.



A statement regards their operational challenges was raised by Member of Parliament for Ablekuma South and consequently upheld by the Speaker of Parliament who subsequently directed the Defense and Interior Committee to submit a report as regards solutions to the security and financial problems of the operators.



“Hundreds of Ghanaians have lost their lives, some deformed, maimed, millions of cedis lost over the period through gunshots, acid baths and fraud. As a result of these, families that depend on these businessmen and women are left behind without any form of support from the institutions that be.

"The Mobile Money sector and its accompanying challenges are becoming so critical that as a nation considering the roles and contributions of Momo operators, the sector must be placed at the centre of the economy to ensure that the operators are given the needed support”, a statement issued on July 9 read in part.



The association said it was ever ready and willing to cooperate with authorities and stakeholders in coming out with lasting solutions that will protect and safeguard the sector.



“Management reiterates that this initiative is very commendable and that our doors are open for any assistance, dialogue and cooperation to help execute the mandate for mutual benefits.”