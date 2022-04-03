MoMo vendors, residents at Abrepo Junction react to passage of E-Levy into law

Correspondence from Ashanti Region

Ghanaians at Abrepo Junction, Kumasi have reacted to the passage of the electronic transaction Levy popular known as MoMo tax with the populace.



The electronic transaction levy was passed on Tuesday March 29,2022 regardless of the boycott of the Minority caucus in parliament.



However, Ghanaians who have subscribed to the service alongside vendor who offers service to people have reacted to the passage of the e-levy.



According to them, the e-levy would collapse their business since many people would intend to evade the tax by resorting back to cash system instead of cashless operations.



“Many people have subscribed to this service but the introduction of the electronic transaction levy will derail our business since people will intend to make their way out without pay the tax hence the cash and carry system would be reintroduced indirectly again” a vendor said.



However, some subscribers to the electronic transaction also applauded the government for implementing such tax policy to invigorate the development and process of the country but called for strict accountability.

“E-levy has been passed. It’s incredibly because whenever you go outside the country they develop their countries with their tax but in Ghana, we’ve been paying taxes without seeing the impact. It’s good but there should be a strict fairness and accountability to the Ghanaian people who would pay this tax” a subscriber said.



The electronic transaction e-levy was first laid in parliament by the finance minister in the presentation of the 2022 budget and economic policy, appropriations bill and generated controversies among legislators and Ghanaians.



Prior to the passage, the bill was withdrawn from the floor of parliament since there was no consensus between both parties in party. However, the finance ministry together with the information ministry embarked on nationwide town hall meetings to educate Ghanaians on the need for the e-levy and the benefits Ghanaians would obtain from the tax policy.



Meanwhile, the bill has been passed by parliament and assented into law by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



