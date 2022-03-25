MoU signed to propel digital ecosystem for job creation

GDCL Zak Media Consult sign MoU to harness digital-ecosystem for job creation

The Ghana Digital Centre Limited (GDCL) and Zak Media Consult have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) aimed at harnessing the country’s digital potential to promote job creation and economic development.

Speaking at the MoU signing ahead of the National Digital Jobs Forum scheduled for April 26, 2022, the CEO of the GDCL Kwadwo Baah Agyemang said the MoU provides the framework for the successful organization of the forum under the theme ‘Propelling Ghana’s Digital Economy through Digital Skills and Jobs’.



“This forum is aimed at engaging key stakeholders in Ghana’s technology ecosystem to discuss the relevance of digital jobs in Ghana, and develop strategies to make Ghana the global destination for digital jobs,” he stated.



Designed to support the government’s vision of creating one million jobs through the Ghana Cares Obaatan Pa Programme the National Jobs Forum, Mr. Baah Agyemang added, is part of a broader plan that seeks to address youth unemployment by providing access to local and international digital job opportunities.

CEO of ZAK Media Consult, Prince M. Zakaria, said execution of the MoU will bring under one roof key players in the digital space innovators, budding tech entrepreneurs, angel investors, and financial institutions to network, mentor drivers of start-ups and up and coming tech innovators as well as create synergies to catalyze and propel the local digital ecosystem for an economic transformation.



“The digital transformation will provide companies with a huge opportunity to get better and faster at innovating leading to major changes in work and organizational processes. As well as being key to companies’ ability to transform themselves, a new understanding of work will also make it possible for employees to benefit from the opportunities of digitalization. New levels of freedom in terms of how companies and employees operate will allow people to work more flexibly and with more individual choice and responsibility,” he added.