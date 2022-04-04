0
Mobile Money Operators serve notice to go on demonstration

Mon, 4 Apr 2022 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Mobile Money Operators have threatened to stage a demonstration to amplify the fear of losing their capital after the passage of the E-Levy into law.

According to the group, their businesses are run on loans which will be negatively impacted by the implementation of the E-Levy, accented to by President Akufo-Addo a few days ago.

National President of the Mobile Money Agents Association, Dela Abotsi said about 150 thousand agents are likely to go out of business when the E-levy finally becomes operational in May 2022.

Mr. Abotsi who spoke with Doreen Ampofo, said the Association will meet to deliberate on the next line of action.

