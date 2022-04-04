Mobile Money Operators serve notice to go on demonstration

Mon, 4 Apr 2022 Source: gbcghanaonline.com
Mobile Money Operators have threatened to stage a demonstration to amplify the fear of losing their capital after the passage of the E-Levy into law.
According to the group, their businesses are run on loans which will be negatively impacted by the implementation of the E-Levy, accented to by President Akufo-Addo a few days ago.
National President of the Mobile Money Agents Association, Dela Abotsi said about 150 thousand agents are likely to go out of business when the E-levy finally becomes operational in May 2022.
Mr. Abotsi who spoke with Doreen Ampofo, said the Association will meet to deliberate on the next line of action.
Source: gbcghanaonline.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
CEO of collapsed Ghana International Airlines received US$220,000 as annual salary - Bright Simons alleges
Related Articles:
- Reduce 1.5% E-Levy - John Dumelo
- Why did you use my bald head in your ‘E-Levy-cures-all debate’ – Okudzeto Ablakwa to Ato Forson
- A sick NDC MP with infusions on him was brought to Parliament to vote against E-Levy - Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
- Ahanta MP came to parliament in his car not an ambulance - Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
- Former NPP MP optimistic Finance Minister will exempt pensioners from E-Levy
- Read all related articles