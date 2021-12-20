Mobile Money agents to embark on industrial strike December 23

Mobile money has improved the efficiency of money transactions

E-levy Bill before Finance Committee of Parliament

1.75% rate detrimental to our business, MMAG



Minority opposes E-levy Bill



The Mobile Money Agents Association of Ghana have served notice of an imminent industrial strike action beginning December 23, 201.



The Association in a statement signed by its General Secretary, Evans Otumfuo explained the action is due to the introduction of the Electronic Transactions Levy also known as the E-levy.



They believe the proposed 1.75 percent rate for the E-Levy, if approved, will be detrimental to their businesses and livelihood.



“As an association that implements all Mobile Money policies through our operators, we see this levy as very regressive and critical to the survival of our businesses,” the statement read.

“Consequently, as part of our demonstration on Thursday 23 December 2021, our services as mobile money agents will not be accessible across the country,” it added.



It continued, “All agents will go on strike hence all outlets will remain closed. If all efforts remained futile, an indefinite action would be taken thereafter.”



Meanwhile, lawmakers in Parliament are expected to vote on the proposed E-levy on Monday, December 20, 2021.



The House last week passed the Appropriations Bills without the much talked about E-Levy.



The proposed levy contained in the 2022 budget has now become a Bill which has been tabled before the Finance Committee of Parliament for considerations.



