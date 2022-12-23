Mobile money transaction limit increased

File photo

The Bank of Ghana has revised the limits on mobile money transactions in the country.

A statement issued by the central bank on Thursday, December 23, 2022, explained that the review forms part of measures to “facilitate more efficient payments, encourage the seamless transition to a cash-lite society as well as promote the use of non-cash models of payments.”



According to the BoG, “the aggregate monthly transaction limits will, however, remain unchanged.”

The initial minimum for Know Your Customer (KYC) Account has been reviewed to GHC2,000 from GHC1,000 while Medium KYC has been increased to GHC10,000 from GHC5,000.



Also, the Enhanced KYC Account has been reviewed to GHC15,000 from GHC10,000.