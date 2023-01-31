0
Mobile money transactions hit ¢1.07trn in 2022 from ¢902.5bn of 2021 despite E-Levy

Mobile Money.jpeg December saw the highest jump from ¢82.9 billion in 2021 to ¢122.0 billion in 2022

Tue, 31 Jan 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

A total of ¢1.07 trillion mobile money transactions took place in 2022, according to the January 2022 Summary of Economic and Financial Data by the Bank of Ghana.

It was ¢902.5 billion in 2021.

In January, it was ¢76.2 billion compared to ¢67.1 billion in 2021.

In February, it was ¢76.8 billion compared to ¢67.9 billion in 2021.

For March, it increased from ¢82.3 billion in 2021 to ¢90.5 in 2022.

In April, the transactions jumped from ¢83.8 billion in 2021 to ¢87.7 billion in 2022.

In May, when the electronic levy started being implemented, it declined from ¢86.5 in 2021 to ¢71.4 billion in 2022.

In June, it declined from ¢89.1 billion of 2021 to ¢77.4 billion in 2022.

In July, it declined from ¢99.1 billion of 2021 to ¢77.2 billion in 2022.

In August, it jumped from ¢81.8 billion of 2021 to¢87.1 billion in 2022.

In September, it jumped from ¢81.0 billion of 2021 to ¢88.8 billion in 2022.

In October, it jumped from ¢80.0 billion of 2021 to ¢100.2 billion in 2022.

In November, it rose from ¢82.0 billion of 2021 to ¢117.0 billion in 2022.

December saw the highest jump from ¢82.9 billion in 2021 to ¢122.0 billion in 2022.

