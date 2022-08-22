Mobile network challenge impede progress of business in Bolga market

These business operators shared their plight with GhanaWeb's Upper East Regional Correspondent

Correspondence from Upper East

Most business people within the Bolgatanga station and market are not happy with the poor mobile network system in the area.



According to them, the long-standing network issue is having an adverse effect on their businesses.



These business operators shared their plight with GhanaWeb's Upper East Regional Correspondent, Sarah Dubure.



Mr Joseph Nsobilla, a tricycle driver, bemoaned that communication has become difficult as incoming and outgoing calls are mostly affected.



"When you are in town and you call someone, and you are speaking to the person, you hear the person, but the person will not hear you".



He noted that there had been many instances where the poor network issues had affected his sales because customers could not reach him.

Not only that, he added, drivers also have difficulties when their tricycles break down in the middle of a trip.



"Sometimes you can drive to a far place and you have a flat tyre or your motorcycle breaks down and you are calling a motor fitter. You won't get them, so you will just be there," he complained.



A dealer in shoes and bags at Atanfo Nye Nyame shop indicated that the lack of a mobile network affects the mode of payment of customers, especially those who prefer payment via MOMO.



"Our customers are many. Some are in Tumu, Wa, Bawku, and all the surrounding areas. They want to always call and describe or even send pictures of what they want, and due to the internet challenge, we are not able to hear from them," he told GhanaWeb.



A phone dealer and repairer, Mr. Osbert, lamented that the situation was affecting their business because their customers mostly called them before coming around.



He explained that whenever they called and did not get him, that meant the end of the business with them as they were not certain of getting what they wanted when they came.

"It is affecting us because our customers call and they don't get us. When it happens like that, they won't come and buy anything or repair anything so it is reducing our work," he said.



A mobile money operator Mr Moses Abindau, noted that the network issue was seriously affecting their business, as they could not operate without it.



"It is affecting our business because, without a network, you cannot do any transaction and our customers are always suffering because of that," he bemoaned.



He added that they are running at a loss due to the situation.