Monetary Policy Committee begins meeting Tuesday

Dr Ernest Addison, BoG Governor

The 96th meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of Bank of Ghana (BoG) is scheduled to begin Tuesday, September 22, the BoG has announced.

The meeting is expected to end Friday, September 25.



The BoG at its last MPC meeting in July this year maintained the policy rate at 14.5 percent.

A statement issued by the central bank said: “The Committee’s assessment of the situation and interventions shall be communicated accordingly on Monday, September 28, 2020.”