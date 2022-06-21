0
Menu
Business

Monetary policy rate: Ghana’s 19% second highest in Sub-Saharan Africa - Report

Dr Ernest Addison 480x430 1121212 Dr. Ernest Addison is Governor of Bank of Ghana

Tue, 21 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

BoG revises policy rate to 19%

Angola has highest policy rate of 20%

Cost of business increase due to inflation, BoG

Fitch Solutions’ tracking of 20 countries in Sub-Saharan Africa revealed that Ghana is the country with the second-highest policy rate in the region.

Ghana follows Angola which has the highest policy rate of 20%.

Following harsh inflationary pressures and a decrease in investor confidence in the country, the Central Bank revised the policy rate from 17% to 19%.

According to the Bank of Ghana, its inflation-targeting framework has been effective in dealing with inflation.

The cost of business has also increased due to high lending rates in the country as compared to Côte d’Ivoire and Nigeria with policy rates of 4% and 11.50%.

Equatorial Guinea, Cameroon, and Gabon have the lowest policy rate of 3.50% each in Sub-Saharan Africa, according to JoyBusiness reports.

Below are the countries and their policy rates

COUNTRY POLICY RATE (%)

Cameroon 3.50

Guinea 3.50

Gabon 3.50

Congo Brazzaville 3.50

Cote d'Ivoire 4.00

Togo 4.00

South Africa 5.25

Botswana 5.50

Tanzania 6.00

Uganda 7.50

Congo DRC 7.50

Kenya 8.00

Zambia 10.00

Ethiopia 10.00

Nigeria 11.50

South Sudan 12.00

Malawi 12.00

Mozambique 15.75

Ghana 19.00

Angola 20.00

SSD/FNOQ

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Nat'l Cathedral: Other pastors omitted from Cathedral incorporation
Prof Stephen Adei slams Adom-Otchere
Parliament must discipline Ofori-Atta – Omanhene
Boakye Agyarko speaks
Kufuor heaps praises on Dr. Bawumia
Dampare interdicts officers caught on tape making Islamophobic comments
Blay’s ‘allow them to enjoy’ comment triggers response from Tamakloe
My advice for university to be established at Bunso was not taken - Okyenhene
Here's why Okyenhene weeps with anger and frustration
Journalist ready to forgo her profession just to be with Sadio Mane
Related Articles: