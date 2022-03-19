0
Menu
Business

Monitor your bank accounts regularly for suspicious transactions - BoG urges customers

Bank Of Ghana231212121212 The Bank of Ghana Headquarters

Sat, 19 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Bank of Ghana releases educational circular for improved banking practices

Properly secure your banking login credentials – BoG to customers

Report unfair treatment by Licensed Financial Institutions – Customers urged

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has urged all customers of banks and other financial institutions to regularly monitor their bank accounts for suspicious transactions.

According to the central bank, customers have been advised to report these suspicious, unlawful and unauthorized transactions for the needed actions to be taken immediately.

As part of educational circulars issued by the bank detailing key banking practices and security, the regulator said, “Regularly monitor your bank transactions and account balances and report any unlawful, unauthorized, or suspicious transactions on your account to the institution."

Touching on additional security practices, the central bank advised, “Your banking application login credentials such as passwords, usernames and one-time passwords (OTPs) are highly sensitive and important assets in the digital world as the keys to your homes. Properly secure them.”

Meanwhile, to ensure customers of banks and other financial institutions improve their experience with secure banking practices, the Bank of Ghana last week released a document dubbed; ‘Financial Literacy on Secure Banking Practices.’

The educational document by the Bank of Ghana is aimed at providing key measures for an improved secure banking experience and best practices.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
SC's order to respond to interlocutory injunction is ‘manifestly in error’ - Assin North MP
Ken Agyapong pays US$145,000 for repairs of KATH cancer machine
Randy Abbey blasts govt for staging 65th independence parade at Cape Coast Stadium
Randy Abbey blasts govt for staging 65th independence parade at Cape Coast Stadium
‘Take this Parliament, do whatever you want with it’ – KT Hammond to Minority
‘It’s difficult to reach Adwoa Safo as a Whip’ – Annoh-Dompreh cries out
Cabinet retreat: IMF bailout is not on agenda – Presidency
Family of man slapped by Afia Schwarznegger demands apology
Thomas Partey converts to Islam - Report
How much is Gh¢50,000 - Afia Schwar descends on NPP foot soldiers
Related Articles: