More clarifications on e-levy guidelines needed – Bankers Association

Mr. John Awuah CEO, Ghana Bankers Association,

GRA begins implementation of E-Levy

E-Levy to be rolled out with phased approach



GRA issues guidelines for reversal of wrong transactions



Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Bankers Association, Mr. John Awuah has indicated that some banks are seeking for more clarification on the guidelines issued by the Ghana Revenue Authority on the implementation of the E-Levy.



According to him, even though the banks are seeking clarifications on the guidelines to be used, they have not recorded a lot of challenges regards the collection of the levy.



Speaking in an interview with TV3, Mr. Awuah said “At these very initial stages there is bound to be some complications here and there. Even here we have received a few calls from some banks asking for further clarifications of the guidelines.

“We have not received any kind of direct feedback from any bank pointing to the situation where they are not able to charge at all, or their systems charging amounts that are either in excess of the required amount or below the required amount.



“Banks agreed with the Minister, that there is a threshold of 20,000 person-to-person transfers to be eligible for e-levy. so, once the transfer exceeds 20,000, all the excess amount is subjected to the e-levy. Any amount above that, assuming you are transferring 22,000 then 2000 will be subjected to the levy.”



The GRA has however issued guidelines for the reversal of wrong deductions after several complaints from the public.



The authority in a statement said “Under this phased approach it has been decided that all ‘on-net’ and ‘off-net’ transfers including transfer to own account shall be subject to the e-levy.



“This is because of the lack of visibility across all networks due to the phased approach. However, charging entities are to exempt ‘on-net’ transfers between accounts owned by the same person where the identity of the person can be determined”.