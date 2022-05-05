More labour unrest coming if salaries aren’t increased – TUC warns

Secretary General of the Trades Union Congress, Dr Anthony Baah

Worker Unions demand increase in salaries

TUC backs move to review single spine pay policy



Protect incomes and jobs of workers, TUC to government



Secretary-General of the Trades Union Congress (TUC), Dr Anthony Baah, has warned of more labour unrest if the salaries of workers on the government's payroll are not increased.



According to him, government has over the past 6 years refused to address their concerns hence, the new strategy was adopted.



Speaking on Citi TV's Point of View programme, he noted that the union is filled with anger and is ready to vent out their frustrations if the incomes and jobs of government workers are not protected.

“We resort to talking and dialogue and we have been doing this for at least over the last six years, and there is no result to show for it and that is why there is anger. This is the signal that I gave, to let government know that if they do not listen to us through the dialogue, we will do what trade unions do. If government doesn’t change its way of doing things in terms of protecting incomes and jobs, I can tell you that things will happen,” he said.



Dr Yaw Baah further stated that the public sector workers' salaries need to witness an increase to meet the rising rate of inflation in the country.



The Trades Union Congress (TUC) had earlier announced its intention to embark on an industrial strike if salaries of government employees are not increased by 20%.



The union also demanded conducive working conditions for government employees.



The Trades Union Congress has however backed the move by government to set up a committee to review the single spine pay policy.