More than 1,000 electric vehicles operating in Ghana

Source: GNA

Ghana’s agenda to join the world in phasing out fossil-fuel-powered vehicles and switch to electromobility (e-mobility) is on course with more than 1000 fleets of electric vehicles already operating in the country.

The shift will reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emission in the transport sector, contribute to keeping the global temperature low, create a cleaner, healthier and more affordable future for everyone.



Mr Kofi Agyarko, the Director of Renewables and Energy Efficiency at the Energy Commission (EC), who was speaking at the opening of the maiden public charging forum, said about ten charging facilities had been set up.



He said the charging facilities comprised five public charging points and another five for a fleet of vehicles belonging to a private organisation.



“...For the numbers that we have in private homes we do not have the data, but it is to signify that the E-mobility has come to stay, and no one can stop it. Globally, we are all moving towards a definite direction and Ghana cannot afford to be left behind,” he said.



The forum, which was jointly organised by the EC, Dundee City Council and Urban Foresight under the “Drive Electric” initiative, assembled stakeholders locally and internationally to share ideas and discuss pertinent questions regarding the charging infrastructure.



Aside from joining the energy transition agenda, Mr Agyarko noted that e-mobility was a proactive measure by the country to ensure that it did not become a dumping ground for internal combustion engine vehicles during and after the shift.

He said his outfit was taking steps to establish a level playing field for the e-mobility charging infrastructure to attract investors.



“When it comes to e-mobility, charging infrastructure remains the central nervous system of that drive. If you do not get it right, it will have implications on the progress of the e-mobility agenda,” he noted.



Ms Doris Agbevivi, the e-mobility project coordinator, advised investors who would like to install charging stations to send their letter of intent to the Energy Commission with the appropriate company documents.



Mr Lawrence Apaalse, the Chief Director of the Ministry of Energy, stated that the e-mobility would boost electricity consumption to address the country’s challenge of excess electricity generation capacity.



He said the Ministry in collaboration with other relevant bodies had drafted a memorandum for Cabinet that would spell out the modalities for the implementation of e-mobility, including issues relating to affordability and accessibility of charging points.



Mr Fraser Crichton, Corporate Fleet Manager at Dundee City Council, United Kingdom, said electric vehicles in the city had saved the UK hundreds of pounds every year compared to petrol or diesel-fueled vehicle.

Dundee has the second-highest population density in Scotland and many residents do not have dedicated off-street parking with 51 per cent living in multiunit dwellings.



Mr Crichton said the charging hubs provided charging solutions for residents living in flats and tenements who were unable to obtain a dedicated charging point.



He said due to the number of Electric vehicles (Evs) in the city, there was a high demand for public charging with nine out of ten of the highest-used charging points in Scotland located in Dundee.



Mr Crichton averred that the Dundee City Council had also installed 4 x 50kw chargers and 14 x 22kw chargers into the surrounding region, allowing an EV charging network that was seamless and without boundaries.