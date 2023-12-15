Motor insurance premiums to increase by 30% from January 2024 – Insurers Association

Vehicle insurance premiums are expected to increase from January 2024

Beginning January 2024, the cost of Motor Insurance Premiums in Ghana are expected to go up by more than 30 percent.

This is according to the Chief Executive of the Ghana Insurers Association, Dr. Kingsley Kwesi Kwabahson who attributed the increment on government's decision to impose a VAT rate on Non-Life Insurance products by 21 percent.



This is further exacerbated by the expected increase of Motor Insurance Premiums by at least 10 percent.



Dr. Kingsley Kwesi Kwabahson made this known speaking on the JoyNews PM Express Business Edition and monitored by GhanaWeb Business on December 14, 2023.



MA



Watch the latest edition of BizTech below:





Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Business WhatsApp channel



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



