Move Ghana’s capital from Accra to Sunyani – Think tank proposes

Accra has been ranked second most expensive city in the world

The capital of Bono Region, Sunyani should be considered as Ghana’s capital following a recent survey where Accra is ranked as the second most expensive city in the world to live in.

“Considering the location of Sunyani and the peaceful nature of it, it will be prudent we make Sunyani the capital of Ghana if Accra is congested. The place is neat and tidy as well as strategic for businesses”, Executive Director of the Centre for Economics and Business Research (CEBRE), Newlove Asamoah noted.



According to Newlove Asamoah which is the world’s largest cost of living database, a crowd-sourced global database of reported consumer prices, the classification is due to property price to income ratio.



Newlove Asamoah also revealed that Accra has the world’s highest Mortgage percentage income ratio, followed closely by Buenos Aires (Argentina) and Tehran (Iran) in second and third place, respectively.



Speaking to the development, in an interview, MyNewsGh.com monitored, the economist is of a strong view that, it is time for the government to move Ghana’s capital from Accra to other regional capital to ensure development cuts across the border.

“It is undeniable facts economic hardship and congestion in Accra unbearable. Things can be well if we decide to decentralize the governance system and move the capital from Accra to other regions. That could be Sunyani or Eastern Region the capital of Ghana”.



“Comparing the living standard of Ghanaians living in the capital Accra to other places, it is undeniable facts that the survey is real and factual which the government must take urgent steps to address it”, he urged.



“We’ve made everything centred in the capital. Everything we have to travel to Accra and we put pressure on the limited resources there. Housing, transportation etc become burdensome for us”, the Executive Director of CEBRE pointed out.



