Move to the bus terminal or you will be arrested – Drivers warned

Mon, 13 Mar 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

The Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council has directed all commercial vehicles loading on the newly constructed lake road to move to the new terminal at Dompoase in the Ashanti Region.

The Regional Coordinating Council also announced that any driver who flouts this directive will be prosecuted.

A statement issued by the Regional Coordinating Council, signed by the regional minister, Simon Osei-Mensah, said it had noticed that “following the completion of the Atonsu Kyirapatre Road and the Terminal at the Dompoase Junction, commercial vehicles unfortunately, refused to patronise the Terminal and continue to load their vehicles on the newly constructed Lake Road from the Coca Cola Bottling Company to Chipatre”.

It stressed that the activities of these drivers “not only create unnecessary traffic but also contribute to the fast deterioration of the road.”

It has, therefore, put in place measures to ensure that commercial drivers adhere to the directive.

“The personnel of the Ghana Police Service will be on the alert to arrest recalcitrant drivers,” the statement added.

