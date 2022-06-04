Moves to control inflation laudable – Prof. Agbloyor

Prof. Elikplimi Komla Agbloyor

An Associate Professor at the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS) and Chair of Research Committee at Tesah Capital, Prof. Elikplimi Komla Agbloyor, has expressed optimism over the efficacy of measures introduced by managers of the economy to control inflation and restore stability.

Prof Agbloyor said Tesah Capital had predicted the policy rate would be increased to help deal with rising inflation. “The increase in policy rate is line with our prediction of between 150 and 300 basis points,” he stated.



Ghana’s inflation rate climbed to the highest level in more than 12 years in March 2022 at 19.4% and rose further to 23.6% in April, a phenomenon the Bank of Ghana (BoG) described as “a big jump”.



In an attempt to tame inflation, the BoG last announced a 200 basis points increase in the policy rate to 19% from 17% .



This means that, the policy rate has been increased by a cumulative rate of 450 basis points in total in the first five months of 2022. Prof. Agbloyor indicated that the largest cumulative increase in the policy rate of 500 basis points since 2002 occurred in both 2014 and 2015.



He concluded that 2022 is likely to have the largest increase in Ghana’s policy rate since 2002, given that the BOG is likely to increase rates further in subsequent meetings of the Monetary Policy Committee.



Prof Agbloyor pointed out that the year-to-date depreciation of the cedi by 15.8 % to the dollar, 8.2% to the pound and 8.5% to the Euro contributed to imported inflation and consequently the increase in the policy rate. “Once your currency depreciates you need more cedis to import goods and this can fuel inflation,” he explained.

The Chair of the Research Committee of Tesah Capital justified the BoG’s focus on fighting inflation by raising its policy rate despite its attendant impact on lending for businesses and implications for growth.



This was because the economy recorded a growth rate of 5.4% in 2021 which was higher than the projected rate of 4.4% and therefore the balance of risk was towards inflation and not growth.



He concluded that the BoG was on the right path in focusing on curbing inflation since the country’s growth numbers for 2021 were impressive.



Growth prospects in the domestic economy according to the BoG remain positive and the Bank’s high frequency indicators point to continued and increased momentum in economic activities with private sector credit showing some improvement in real terms, despite the increased price pressures.



The impact of measures being taken to arrest inflation would be gradual, Prof Agbloyor said, trumpeting the words of BoG Governor, Dr Ernest Addison. Prof. Agbloyor explained: “You don’t have an instantaneous impact. In fact, when you increase the policy rate, research shows that it takes about six months for the impact on the economy to be felt. The earlier increase in policy rate in February is still working and that could explain why the Monetary Policy Committee did not increase the rate beyond the 2%.”



He called on the Monetary Policy Committee to give guidance to the market by providing its forecast of the policy rate for at least the next two years. He explained that this has now become common practice by central banks around the world.

He also called on the government to consider putting in place ‘strategic oil reserves’ that can be released on to the market in emergency periods.



He also explained that improving storage of commodities will help to stabilize prices during non-harvest seasons and crisis periods. He called on farmers and businesses to explore the opportunities provided by the Ghana Commodities Exchange.



He further mentioned that the government could explore imposing ‘wind fall’ taxes on oil and gas producers to generate additional revenue.



He mentioned that in the U.K, the government had imposed a 25% windfall tax on the profits of oil and gas companies. He however indicated that this option must be explored carefully as it has the potential to discourage future investments and risk-taking by investors.