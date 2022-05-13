Multiple exemptions on E-Levy to end on June 30 – GRA

Mobile money transactions

GRA begins implementation of E-Levy on May 1

Transfers below GH¢100 exempt from E-Levy



Cash-outs, deposits exempt from E-Levy



The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has stated that multiple exemptions being enjoyed by mobile money users with more than one account is temporary.



A Principal Revenue Officer and Head of the Project Management Unit for GRA, Isaac Kobina Amoako, has stated that enjoyment of multiple exemptions by mobile money users who have multiple SIMs is only temporary.



He stated that this will be stopped by June 30, 2022.

According to the E-Levy law, charges are to be done per account.



The GRA has however noted that this is not happening because persons with multiple accounts are enjoying multiple exemptions.



“We’ve told the charging entities to tell their customers that this is temporary. We wrote the letter to the charging entities that they should charge per wallet and per account. If you watch the approach we are using, we are riding on the back of the charging entities and we’ve already told them that this is a temporary endeavor that will end after June 30, so from July 1, all these multiple exemptions will end.”



Meanwhile, CEO of the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications, Ken Ashigbey, explained in a JoyFm interview that “what is happening is that not all the charging entities have been rolled onto the common platform which would have been able to take your unique identifier, therefore, if you have multiple SIMs then you’ll be enjoying multiple exemptions.”



The Ghana Revenue Authority began the implementation of the Electronic Transfer Levy on May 1.