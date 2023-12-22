Music contributes immensely to the economy – Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy

Award winning Musician, Stonebwoy says the music industry has contributed immensely to Ghana’s economy.

Speaking on Starr Chat with Bola Ray, Stonebwoy advised that Ghanaians should consume what is produced in the country.



“We are selling products and we are producing a lot in Ghana. We have to consume what we produce. I believe that is what it should be. There has been no economy that is striving, that imports so much and consumes so much foreign products,” Stonebwoy stated.



According to him, the music industry is now “beyond music, this is beyond fame, its business.”

“This is beyond music thinking, this is beyond somebody becoming famous. Music is a business for the economy. We have a lot of business people who think about music in a different manner,” he indicated.



He said he is looking at collaborating with some of the top international artistes



“That’s I’m looking at collaborating with Taylor Swift and Rihanna, that is the level that we want to go now,” he added.