'My appointment has not been terminated' - GACL Managing Director

GACL boss denies termination of appointment

GACL, McDan Aviation at an impasse over private jet terminal operations



GACL directs McDan Aviation to suspend private jet terminal operations



Managing Director of the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL), Yaw Kwakwa, has stated that he is unaware that he has been relieved from his post.



This comes after a letter of his dismissal on Wednesday emerged on social media.



The letter signed by Transport Minister, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah said, "His Excellency the President of the Republic [Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo], per the letter No.OPS127/22/104 dated January 31, 2022 has directed that the appointment of Mr Yaw Kwakwa as the Managing Director of the Ghana Airports Company Limited be terminated," portions of the letter read.

"In this regard, kindly take the necessary steps to give effect to the directive," it added.



But Yaw Kwakwa speaking with journalists on Wednesday denied he had been informed of his termination adding that he was oblivious about any such letter and its contents.



“I don’t know what you are talking about, my appointment has not been terminated. I don’t know about it but when I get to that bridge I will cross it,” he said.



Meanwhile, Managing Director of GACL, Yaw Kwakwa was briefing a parliamentary committee on the impasse between McDan Aviation and the Ghana Airports Company Limited when reports and a letter of his dismissal emerged.