My vision is to see women in my community attain respectable status - Female miner

Ghana's leading female Miner, Joan Gyan Cudjoe

Source: Alfred Obeng Dompreh, Contributor

Ghana's leading female Miner, Joan Gyan Cudjoe, has revealed that her passion and dream is to see women in her community, Wassa Amanfi, become dream achievers.

Speaking to the media after a working visit to her concessions, she made known her ambition and aspirations for the people in her community, most especially the women.



"I am a woman but I did not remain as usual in the kitchen. I strived through the turbulence of life, to get to where I am today. Life has not been easy especially in the sort of work I find myself in. Women are not noted to be foremost achievers in this industry.", she said.



"Most of the women in my community are housewives. They engage in petty trades and are mostly peasant farmers. This cycle has become the status quo, thus an insignificant percentage of the young girls become successful either through academics or some other endeavors", she added

Dr. Mrs Joan Gyan Cudjoe, who is also the Chief Executive Officer of Legacy Capital, asserted that she will not rest until the fortunes of her community and its people, especially the women become better.



"Women here are limited in so many facets. So it's my aim and dream to help bring development here so the girl child and our women, can see that they can also harness better dreams. I will ensure that this aspiration of mine is achieved so the women become achievers", she opined.



Dr. Gyan Cudjoe, who owns about twenty mining concessions in the area, has promised to build schools and other basic amenities for the people in her community.