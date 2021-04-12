Myhelp - Yourhelp Foundation rescues inmates from Osamkrom prisons

Presentation of items by Myhelp - Yourhelp Foundation to the Osamkrom Camp prison

Source: Myhelp - Yourhelp Foundation

Myhelp-Yourhelp Foundation is a group of young working professionals who have come together to pool resources together aimed at alleviating the plight of the poor, the needy and the less privileged in society.

They do these by mobilizing resources both internally from members and externally from benevolent organizations and individuals. They all believe that “The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others". – Mahatma Ghandi.



The foundation has successfully undertaken 10 major projects since inception; 5 orphanage projects and 5 other projects.



The five orphanage projects include donations to:



1. The Eye of the Lord Orphanage at Nsawam on March 31, 2018 - Eastern Region



2. City of Refuge Orphanage at Shai Hills on December 22, 2018 - Eastern Region



3. Porters Village Orphanage at Dodowa on April 19, 2019 - Eastern Region



4. Royal Seed Orphanage at Bawjiase - Central Region on December 21, 2019



5. Nector Foundation at Lower Manyo Krobo on May 1, 2020 - Eastern Region - Eastern Region



The five other projects include



1. Free Health screening at Junction Mall in 2019



2. COVID-19 donation at Gallery Slum Area, Accra on April 12, 2020 - a partnership with Axis Pension Trust



3. Face mask distribution at Chorkor and Jamestown on August 8, 2020 - a partnership with Give Me Hope Foundation



4. Feeding of street kids from 37 hospital to Shiashi on September 11, 2020 - a partnership with Reggie Rockstone (Rockswaakye)



5. Love Feast Project at Takyikrom on December 19, 2020 - Eastern Region



In line with their 3rd Anniversary, they chose to move to Osamkrom to support the prisoners. Their motivation was based on Biblical inference on the following scripture.



a.Hebrews 13:3a



"Continue to remember those in prison as if you were there with them in prison".

b. Isaiah 61:1



"The spirit of the lord God is upon me, because the lord hath anointed me to preach good tidings onto the meek, he hath sent me to bind up the brokenhearted, to proclaim liberty to the captives, and the opening of the prison to them that are bound."



The theme of the project was “Behind Bars but not Bound”.



Shedding more light on the theme, the President and Founder of Myhelp-Yourhelp Foundation, Mr. Nicholas Cofie expressed his sentiments on the fact that; There is a misconception that, everyone in prison is guilty of a particular crime.



The truth is that some prisoners are innocent. Even if they are guilty of a crime, there is the need to show them the love of God and bring them the saving knowledge of Christ. Crime knows no age and most of the cases in prison are because of lack of anger management. Anyone could find himself there.







Profile of Osamkrom Prison camp



Osamkrom Camp prison, located in the Central Region of Ghana in a town called Osamkrom, started as an open camp and a farming station in the early 90s. It is situated on the main road off Agona-Swedru and Winneba Junction in the Gomoa East District; about 10 kilometers drive from Winneba Junction.



It accommodates only male inmates with less sentences below six years. At Osamkrom Camp prison, inmates receive more counselling to be reoriented back into their communities. The prison engages inmates in farming activities, tailoring, and basketry. These inmates were about 250 in number and between the ages of 18years to 56years manned by about 165 officers who run on 3 shifts in a day.



Despite their small number with regards to the population of other prisons in Ghana, Osamkrom Prison had challenges ranging from logistics in the areas of infrastructure, agriculture and health.



The facility lacks a properly resourced infirmary to take care of the inmates. In an interview with ADP Justice Essumang, he revealed that there have been instances where inmates had to be transported to Cape Coast or Korle-bu in Accra to receive medical attention.



The Only pumping machine that helped to pump water to serve the prison was broken down and they had to go days without taking their bath anytime supply from GWL was interrupted.







He also revealed that the facility lacked a tractor to support their agricultural projects, yet for the year 2020, they supplied maize to the maximum-security prison at Ankaful, Winneba local prison and one other station in Accra.



At the facility, Members of Myhelp-Yourhelp Foundation were welcomed by Sergeant Samuel Ofori spelling out the rules of the place.



Members were met by a musical interlude by the Osamkrom Prison Choir.



Formal introduction of prison officers was done by DSP. Delali, mentioning ADP Justice Essumang (Agyenkwa) as the Director in Charge of Osamkrom prison, DSP Comfort Asuma – Head of Religious Affairs and ASP Kumah – Head of Tailoring.

Minister Jamin Benjamin Debrah and Madam Berlinda Asante led the inmates and delegation in a time of praise and Adoration.







Prophet Joseph Gabriel Obeng had the opportunity to give an exposition on the theme “HOPE” using Romans 15:12 and John 3:16. He used the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ on the occasion of the commemoration of Easter together with his own personal life testimonies to encourage the inmates.



An altar call led about 27 inmates to accept Jesus Christ as Lord and Saviour.



Reggie Rockstone (CEO of Rockzwaakye) and his wife, Zilla Limann ( Limann Foundation), Mr. Ray Yorke Dadzie, Minister Benjamin Debrah and Abena Asante Asare of the myhelp-YourHelp Foundation encouraged the inmates.



4 big boxes of Bibles, Book by Bishop Dag Heward-Mills (How to be born again and avoid hell) and Gospel tracts were distributed to the inmates.



Dedication of the new Corn Mill presented by Myhelp-Yourhelp Foundation was done by Prophet Joseph Gabriel Obeng and the Project Coordinator, Mr. Jeff Kwashie and received by ADP Justice Essumang.



Items presented in all include:



1. Corn Mill



2. 4 boxes of assorted drugs



3. 4 bags of gari



4. 2 bags of beans



5. 5 bags of Royal Aroma Rice



6. 400 pieces of branded face mask



7. 5 fully furnished hand washing facilities (5 Veronica buckets, 5 paper towels, 5 bottles of liquid soap, 5 basins for wastewater, 5 trash baskets)



8. 1 bag of sugar (50 kg)



9. 4 cartons of milk

10. 5 boxes of Indomie



11. 25 litres of oil (2 big gallons )



12. 60 cartons of water



13. Soft drinks for everyone- 1500 cedis



14. Food for Prisoners- 300 packs (provided by Rockzwaakye)



15. 11 packs of Toilet Rolls



16. 2 big sacks of Madar Washing Powder



17. 200 pieces of tooth brushes



18. 1 box of toothbrush



19. 3 boxes of Pepsodent toothpaste



20. 3 cartons of Dettol



21. 7 boxes of Savon medical soap



22. 30 wellington boots



23. 30 hoes



24. 20 cutlasses



25. 4 Boxes of YAZZ Toothbrush



26. 10 gallons of Liquid soap (large size)

27. HOW TO BE BORN AGAIN (Book by Bishop Dag Heward Mills) - 270pcs



28. Gospel tracks - 2 Boxes



29. 4 Boxes of Bibles



30. 3 boxes of Disposable masks



The inmates expressed their joy at the items presented and prayed that anyone linked with this gesture may neither find themselves nor their generation incarcerated.



Founder of Rockzwaakye who is also a hip life legend Mr. Reginald Yaw Asante Osei popular known as Reggie Rockstone together with his wife; Dr. Zilla Limann who supported the gesture by providing packs of waakye to feed the inmates, in an interview, promised to do more anytime opportunity beckons.



In a short meeting between the ADP and his vice, together with some executives of Myhelp-Yourhelp foundation, ASP Delali revealed that they were greatly astonished by the gesture of the Foundation. According to him, it is very rare for NGO’s to reach out to prisons. Most support they get usually comes from Religious settings.







Mr. Nicholas Cofie in his closing remarks narrated how a member of the foundation, Mr. Ray Yorke Dadzie, had spotted the prison in the bush on his way to Akim Oda a few years back and recommended a visit to the foundation. It had hence been in plan but was halted by the restrictions imposed by the Covid 19 pandemic.



He further beckoned government, public-spirited individuals, philanthropists and benevolent organizations as well as other international and local NGOs and the general public to lend a further helping hand to inmates of Osamkrom prisons who have plans to expand their kitchen, infirmary, common room and also fix their water pump and acquire a tractor for farming projects. Organizations may also support plans of building an ICT center in future to train inmates.



He said the Foundation was unable to do many such projects since it relies mostly on the contributions of its members to undertake its projects. But he believed that, as stated by Hudson Taylor, — "God's work done in God's way will never lack God's supply".



He further applauded the following Sponsors; Cocoa clinic, Jodi Construction, Rockzwaakye, Richman Identity, Asante Farms, Delma Foods, D&D Catering, Cake Haven Gh, Randa Cakes and More, Mr. Opare of Labianca, Bishop Dag Heward Mills and all others who supported this mission in cash or kind.



Media Houses : Adom Tv , Citi FM, Citi TV, Joy News, GTV, ETV, Daily Graphic, Peace FM, Sunny FM and Nice FM.