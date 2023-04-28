0
Business

N/R: DVLA to clamp down on unlicensed drivers

DVLA Ghanafgfdhgjhk.png DVLA logo

Fri, 28 Apr 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

The Northern regional office of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) led by its regional manager, Abdulai Mutawakil has announced that it will embark on an exercise to clamp down on unlicensed drivers in the Tamale metropolis from May 1, 2023.

The regional DVLA made this known in a letter dated April 26, 2023.

The letter was copied to the Regional Minister and Police Regional commander.

The letter says no exemptions will be tolerated during the exercise.

Below is the letter:

