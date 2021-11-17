NABCO is a drain on our economy - Citizen Watch

The Nation's Builders Corps was created by gov't to absorb the many unemployed graduates for a year

Source: Ruth Aboagye, Contributor

The government's decision to continue with the Nation's Builders Corps (NABCO) has received significant criticism from one of the pressure groups in the country- the Citizen Watch.

According to Citizen Watch, the government cannot sustain the current model of NABCO hence the need to redirect the program to the private sector.



"With the ongoing digitization program, we believe the government should reduce its labour strength and redirect NABCO to the private sector. This would help ease pressure on the wage bill, which accounts for almost 60 per cent of our total revenue," a statement issued and signed by Francis Agbenyegah, the Convener of the group, said.



For the past three years, the government has spent over GHC3billion as wages on 100,000 NABCO recruits. This, the Citizen Watch believes the monies could have built factories across the country through support to the private sector where the youth would be in an outsourcing program and also be part of the agricultural value chain, which is more sustainable.



The statement reiterates that the GHC3billion spent on the NABCO recruit could have been channelled through the banks for the private sector to access and build factories across the country to ease the high rate of unemployment in the country, as the private sector would have absorbed them and also participate as forming small and medium enterprises.

"The GHC3 billion could have been channelled through ADB Bank, GCB Bank, National Investment Bank, among others for the incubation of SMEs to create more sustainable income-generating ventures. We need to build entrepreneurs in the country to propel growth as we keep saying the private sector is the engine of growth," it said.



According to the statement, "we are grateful for the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Attah, for letting us know the true state of affairs and any further expenditure on NABCO from the government without integrating them into the private sector would be a waste of resources. The government should realign and also program NABCO to be more private sector-driven".



Citizen Watch's research has revealed that out of 500 NABCO recruits interviewed, about 80 per cent of them either sit idle at work or don't come to work but receive their monthly allowance due to the lack of monitoring, which clearly shows that the program is a failed venture hence needs redirection.