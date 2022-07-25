NABCO to end on September 1, beneficiaries urged to join YouStart

NABCO trainees

Finance Minister presents 2022 mid-year budget

NABCO has prepared the youth of Ghana for work, Ofori-Atta



YouStart begins



As NABCo beneficiaries have raised concerns over the payment of their outstanding allowances, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has stated that the programme will come to an end on September 1, 2022.



The finance minister made this known while presenting the 2022 mid-year budget review in parliament on July 25, 2022.



He said “Mr Speaker, our iconic National Builder’s Corps (NaBCo) programme, which was initially to run for three years and extended for an additional year, will be completed by 1st September 2022. The Programme- which engaged 100,000 young graduates has prepared thousands of them for the world of work. So far, we have invested approximately GH¢2.2 billion,” he told lawmakers.

The minister also admonished the NABCO trainees to take advantage of government’s flagship YouStart programme.



“As they exit, the current cohort on the programme is encouraged to take advantage of the YouStart initiative and other existing programmes in our drive to Build an Entrepreneurial Nation.”



“Government’s policy is to support dynamic young entrepreneurs access training and funds to build their businesses and become a significant pool of job providers for their fellow young people,” he added.



SSD/MA