NABCo recruits complicit in subsidized fertilizer smuggling under PFJ – PFAG report

There have been increasing reports of subsidized fertilzer smuggling and hoarding

Some personnel of the Nation Builders Corps (NABCo) have been cited as being complicit in recent reports of smuggling and hoarding of subsidized fertilizers, a 2020 monitoring report issued by the Peasant Farmers Association of Ghana (PFAG) has revealed.

According to the B&FT newspaper, PFAG's report which was released in June this year showed that 90 percent of farmers sampled indicated that personnel from NABCO were involved in the act under government's ‘Planting for Food and Jobs’ (PFJ) programme



PFAG said it monitored both of male and female farmers drawn from some seven selected beneficiary districts in the country.



The association added that the alleged acts were conducted by NABCo personnel who were specifically working at the department of agriculture in the following districts: Hohoe, Shai Osudoku, Gushegu, West Mamprusi, Mamprugu Moagduri, Pusiga and Sissala East.



PFAG on its part explained that it conducted interviews of some 4,200 farmers through focus group discussions in the districts and 14 fertilizer retailers. It said key indicators for choosing the above-mentioned districts for the monitoring exercise, were the heavy presence of its membership and high levels of smuggling.

The interviewees, the association says included officials of the regional and district departments of agriculture.



The 2020 monitoring report also showed some collusion between security agencies and fertilizer retailers. It added these the collusion often entailed the purchasing of more than the agreed quantities of banes as prescribed under the subsidy programme.



For recommendations, the Peasant Farmers Association of Ghana called for an increased dialogue and collaboration between farmers groups, traditional leaders, security agencies, assembly members and citizens in general to assist it advance its surveillance and monitoring of the programme during the 2021 farming season.