NAGRAT to boycott national labour conference

The National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) has served notice it will not be part of the National Labour Conference to be organised by the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations (MELR) next week.

According to NAGRAT’s National President Angel Cabornu, the Association took a decision not to attend the conference because the current situation confronting the Ghanaian worker cannot be addressed at such a conference.



“The situation is the dire economic situation, the dwindling purchasing power of the Ghanaian worker, the fall in real income of the Ghanaian worker, the escalation of prices of goods and services that have rendered our incomes awry and based on this we felt that what we should be discussing is enhancing salaries and incomes of our workers and not a conference anywhere.”



The conference, which will be themed ‘Strengthening Tripartism for Peaceful Labour Relations and Resilient Economy’, is scheduled to be held from Monday, February 28 and Tuesday, March 1 at the Rock City Hotel at Kwahu-Nkwatia.



The keynote address will be delivered by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Contemporary issues that would dominate discussions include the State of the Economy, Conditions of Service of Public Sector Workers, Public Sector Salaries, Labour Productivity, Labour Dispute Prevention and Resolution, and Sustainable Pensions for All.



Mr. Cabornu told Media General Daniel Opoku in an interview on Thursday, February 24 that the conference is not a forum to discuss workers’ plight.



“NAGRAT will not attend the conference. NAGRAT is rather calling for upward income adjustment,” he said, adding: “We don’t see the conference as the appropriate platform to discuss and address immediately the salary concerns of workers.”