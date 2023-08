NAM1 to refund GH¢650 to those who have already paid

Nana Appiah Mensah, CEO Menzgold

The Chief Executive of embattled gold leadership firm, Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah, has stated that there are plans to refund customers who had already paid for the verification card that would authenticate the payments of their locked-up funds.

NAM1 as he is popularly known made this known on a Twitter space with Serwaa Amihere on August 21, 2023.



He did not, however, mention when exactly those payments will be made.



Menzgold Ghana had earlier announced the cancellation of a paid customer validation process in its efforts to facilitate the processing of payments for its aggrieved customers.



In a letter dated August 18, 2023, the company informed its clients that this validation is necessary following the initial assessments, which according to them revealed that a significant number of claims contained unacceptable infractions that rendered them invalid.



The said press release was received with outrage by customers still chasing their funds and people who believed that the embattled Chief Executive Officer of the company Nana Appiah Mensah (NAM1) was scheming to fleece his former clients again.

Two days on, in a press release dated August 20, the company announced that it was abandoning the plan that requested GH¢650 from customers.



It read in part: “Following concerns by some well-meaning Ghanaians and an extensive engagement with stakeholders with respect to our 18th August, 2023 press release, we have resolved as follows;



“That Menzgold would cease the production and printing of the PVC Digital Access Cards, which imposes cost burden and shall resort to the printing of the PIN Codes only, for onwards distribution at no cost."



SSD/NOQ



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.

Watch the latest edition of BizTech and Biz Headlines below: