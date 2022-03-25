1
Menu
Business

NAPO calls for investors to partner Ghana Cylinder Manufacturing Company

NAPO TRAFIGURA 311212 Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh during the courtsey call

Fri, 25 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana begins national conversation for energy transition

Opoku Prempeh woos investors into energy sector

Ghana has to utilise and develop cleaner energy sources – Energy Minister

Minister of Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has urged investors in the energy sector to partner Ghana Cylinder Manufacturing Company (GCMC) to undertake mass production of LPG cylinders, cookstoves as well as autogas cylinders.

According to an Asaaseradio.com report, the move will improve Ghana’s resolve and enhance the market for cleaner cooking solutions.

Speaking during a courtesy call made by officials of Trafigura, a firm with interest in the energy sector, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh noted that Ghana’s energy sector has enormous potential for investors to explore.

The minister further highlighted that Ghana has begun a national conversation on energy transition.

The energy minister stated that the country has to utilise cleaner energy sources such as solar, nuclear, wind and other energy sources.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Opoku-Agyemang breaks silence on his Appeal Court judge nomination
Come on boys - Michael Essien's message to Black Stars ahead of Nigeria game
Ghana will beat Nigeria - Kwaku Bonsam
Dede Ayew's gold watch missing at Baba Yara Stadium
Predicted Black Stars XI against Nigeria
Kumasi fans charge Black Stars with energetic 'Jama' session ahead of Nigeria game
Sam George slams Pappy Kojo
Sam George slams Pappy Kojo
US court throws out Ken Agyapong's defamation suit against Kevin Taylor
Drama in Parliament as Majority protest the presence of Assin North MP