NAPO calls for investors to partner Ghana Cylinder Manufacturing Company

Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh during the courtsey call

Minister of Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has urged investors in the energy sector to partner Ghana Cylinder Manufacturing Company (GCMC) to undertake mass production of LPG cylinders, cookstoves as well as autogas cylinders.



According to an Asaaseradio.com report, the move will improve Ghana’s resolve and enhance the market for cleaner cooking solutions.

Speaking during a courtesy call made by officials of Trafigura, a firm with interest in the energy sector, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh noted that Ghana’s energy sector has enormous potential for investors to explore.



The minister further highlighted that Ghana has begun a national conversation on energy transition.



The energy minister stated that the country has to utilise cleaner energy sources such as solar, nuclear, wind and other energy sources.