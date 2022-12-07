NAPO set to improve NEDCo’s revenue generation with collection taskforce

Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh

As part of measures to soar up the revenue generation of the Northern Electricity Distribution Company Limited (NEDCo), Energy Minister Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh is set to launch the revenue collection Taskforce for the company.

The launch which comes off on December 12, 2022, in Tamale will see an improved revenue generation within the company’s Northern Operational Area which includes Northern and Savannah Regions and some parts of the Oti Region.



NEDCo loses as high as 45 percent of the monthly power it sells to mainly due to power theft.



The company’s monthly revenue from the Northern Area is about GH¢24million but could have been higher if not for power theft. It also means that more than GH¢10million is lost monthly, which amounts to over GH¢120million a year.



This does not include losses from its other operational areas including Sunyani, Techiman, and Upper East, Upper West, and North-East Region.



The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC), the utility regulator, allows for a lost margin of 22 percent for power utilities. NEDCo ended 2021 with total losses of 27 percent.

Manager, Technical Audit of NEDCo, Ing. John Yamoah, at a media workshop recently, revealed that losses in Tamale stand out among the rest at 48 percent.



NEDCo, which recorded GH¢884million in total revenue in 2021, lamented that the huge monthly losses make it difficult to invest in new equipment and infrastructure needed to ensure quality and reliable electricity supply within its jurisdiction.



Earlier this year, NEDCo, a subsidiary of the Volta River Authority, in its justification for improved tariffs to the utility regulator, submitted that apart from inadequate revenue from tariffs, it was confronted by high losses due to power theft, faulty metres, and unbilled customers, which it said was particularly high in the Northern Area, comprising Northern and Savannah Regions and some parts of Oti Region.



Meanwhile, non-payment by Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), standing at GH¢1billion at the end of 2021, and lack of metering for street lighting and others, were among the challenges captured in its proposal to the regulator.



To ensure the supply of quality and reliable electricity, it is estimated that NEDCo requires GH¢8billion, approximately US$ 844 million to modernise its infrastructure.