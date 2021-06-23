NAPO urges Tullow Ghana to adopt Nsien SHS as flagship school

Former Minister of Education, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh

Source: GNA

Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the former Minister of Education, has urged Tullow Ghana to adopt Nsien Senior High School (SHS) as a flagship school under its five-year education plan.

The Nsien SHS continue to suffer infrastructure challenges since its establishment some 60 years ago, he said.



The school lacked a good science laboratory, vehicles and burdened with uncompleted school projects.



Dr Prempeh said this at the commissioning of a 16- unit ultramodern Girls Dormitory for the Nsien SHS, constructed by Tullow Ghana.



He said the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) and the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Agenda of nurturing talents for value and shared prosperity could only be possible through commitment in the education sector.



Tullow is supporting Government’s Free SHS Policy by investing a total of 10 million dollars over five years to provide school infrastructure to 15 senior high schools in the country.

Dr Prempeh, the current Minister of Energy, said Tullow's investment in education could help the community to produce top managers for the country's growth in general.



Ms Cynthia Lumor, the Corporate Affairs Manager of Tullow Ghana, said the company believed in shared prosperity, hence the huge investment in the education sector.



"The development of education in Ghana has been central to Tullow Ghana's effort since its operations commenced and remains focused as we implement our 10- year value maximization plan," she said.



Awulae Agyefi Kwame, the Omanhene of the Nsien Traditional Area, gave the history of the school and the need for stakeholders to support it to grow.



He mentioned the educational development policy in the then President Nkrumah's era, which gave birth to the school, and the many transformation it had undergone to its present state.

Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, the Western Regional Minster, commended President Akufo-Addo for his bold decision and the efforts of the former Minister of Education, Dr Opoku Prempeh, to see to the fruition of the Free SHS Policy, which had seen many in school today.



In the Western Region alone, enrolment had increased from 13,000 to 27,000 with 70 per cent increment in students in boarding houses, he said.



Mr Darko-Mensah said economic prosperity hinged on quality education and appreciated the commitment of partners like Tullow to improve upon the sector.