NASCO opens first brand store in East Legon

The new NASCO store is located in East Legon

Source: Electroland Ghana Ltd

Electroland Ghana limited (EGL), brand owners of NASCO electronics opens it’s first NASCO brand store at East Legon in Accra on Saturday, 24th April, 2021 at 10am.

“This comes as part of the channel expansion of the bring home happiness brand- NASCO across Ghana.”



The Marketing Manager/ Media Relations Manager, Adiza Ibrahim revealed.



NASCO is an affordable luxury brand which deals in a wide range of electronics and appliances from digital led satellite and smart television, refrigerators, air- conditioners, washing machines, gas cookers, small kitchen appliances and mobile phones.



NASCO products are of good quality with a 12 months warranty on every product.

As part of the new store opening, which is first of its kind, there will be a “Buy One Get One Free Promotion” on selected items from tomorrow running concurrently with Ramadan promotion till the end of Ramadan.



For further enquiries, call or whatsapp +233 57 954 3057/ 024 502 7519.



NASCO...Bring Home Happiness.



Electroland Ghana limited is also the main distributor of Samsung, Midea, Toshiba and ABB electronics.