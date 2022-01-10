NCA considering extension of SIM card re-registration deadline

National Communications Authority (NCA)

Registration of SIM cards is set to end on March 31, 2022

Re-registration is to ensure that Ghanaians have access to safe communication services - Nana Defie



NCA actively monitoring registration process - Director



The Director of Consumer and Corporate Affairs of NCA, Nana Defie Badu has indicated that the NCA was considering the extension of the March 31, 2022, deadline of the SIM card re-registration.



Speaking in an interview on Class FM, Nana Defie Badu, said the National Communications Authority (NCA) was actively monitoring the registration process and would change the deadline to ensure that all Ghanaians gets to complete the process.

“We will continuously monitor the process. If it gets to the stage where we have to extend the deadline, we will because the communication access is very critical for our development for the use of all services in Ghana,” the director was quoted by citibusinessnews.com.



According to her, the main objective of the registration is to ensure that Ghanaians have access to safe and secure communication services adding that the exercise was not to deny people access to communication services.



“For the NCA and the Ministry of Communication, one of the reasons for this exercise is not to deprive people of using communication services. The main objective is to make sure that people are using the communication services in a secured manner such that any transaction you do with your SIM can go through smoothly and then there are no issues,” she said.



On the long queues and congestion at service centres of Mobile Network Operators, she said the crowding would reduce when the measures outlined by the NCA including the use of a quota system are implemented.