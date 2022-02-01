NCA warns mobile service providers against sending unsolicited messages, calls

National Communications Authority (NCA)

NCA to develop complaints and reporting portal

Mobile phone subscribers bemoan sending of unwanted texts



We will sanction service providers who flout directive, NCA



Mobile Network Operators, Value Added Service Providers and Content Aggregators in the country have been directed to desist from sending unsolicited calls and text messages to subscribers.



This comes after Authority said it has taken notice of recent complaints made by subscribers over the increasing spate of unsolicited text messages and calls to their mobile phone devices.



According to a Daily Graphic report, the regulator has since cautioned that it will sanction any service provider that fails to follow the directive.

The NCA in an advertorial published on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 in the Daily Graphic newspaper also called on the general public to report any service provider who flouts the directive.



In addition, the Authority has disclosed it is seeking to develop a do-not-text/call (DNT/C) portal to enable mobile subscribers to submit such complaints and report any such infractions.



“The portal, when deployed, will allow consumers to input details of infringements so MNOs, who will be connected with it, can take the needed action. Details of the ONT/C will be announced later,” portions of the advertorial read.



The NCA further admonished service providers to make that such services to consumers entail a two-step verification process with a view for proof of consent from consumers.



Meanwhile, the communications regulator says it had earlier directed Mobile Network Operators, Value Added Service Providers and Content Aggregators to terminate all auto/unconsented subscriptions of consumers.

It added that these MNOs, VASPs and content aggregators were also directed to curb the transmission of Unsolicited Electronic Communications (UECs) and other marketing-related messages immediately.



“Prior to this directive, the NCA in collaboration with the Data Protection Commission had taken some measures to ensure that Advertisers/MNO, VASPs and Content Aggregators transmit Electronic Communications to only consumers who have consent to the service,” the NCA said.



The Authority however advised the public to refrain from sharing their telephone numbers with strangers from the public.