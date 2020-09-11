Press Releases

NDC Holland commends NDC national executives For manifesto launch

National Democratic Congress

On this very special day, the Executives and Members of NDC Holland Chapter send our congratulations to John Dramani Mahama and Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyamang on the launch of the National Democratic Congress People’s Manifesto on 7 September 2020.

Let us say first who we are: Ghanaians in Diaspora who contribute massively through our remittances and investments, who support the promotion of the rule of law and equal rights for all, advocators of gender equality and social justice. We do this together with other Diasporas in other countries.



After carefully reading through the People’s Manifesto, we are convinced that this manifesto is the blueprint to see Ghana through industrialisation.



At the heart of a strong economy are full employment and a welfare state for all. Unprecedented rapid and profound changes globally affect every economy; therefore, Ghana’s economy must become radically sustainable so that the generations after us can be prosperous, have plenty of jobs to build a welfare state.



As indicated by our Vice-Presidential Candidate “The economy is fast collapsing, nepotism and state capture have characterised our political economy” She indicated that, the economy is about people, the freedom of entrepreneurs to build and expand their business and to create jobs.



Our Flagbearer promised that “We will create not only jobs but sustainable and decent jobs so that people can live dignified lives”.

Jobs that make sure that a lot of people, a lot of families, can do the things they like and care about. The economy allows people to make their lives a little better and better.



Given this, the People’s Manifesto will embark on a US$10 billion accelerated infrastructural plan dubbed the ‘Big Push’, which will drive jobs and entrepreneurial agenda.



A cursory glance of our manifesto compared to others indicates that the People’s Manifesto is majorly focused on economic reforms while other has prioritised on manifestos they could not deliver.



Among other things, are increasing farmers' income, financially supporting them and eradicating the agrarian distress seems to be one of the top promises.



The manifesto promises to further lower goods and services tax rates, corporate taxes, especially for the newly setups. People’s Manifesto focuses on ensuring macro-economic stability while ensuring speedy development.

Considering People’s Manifesto’s motto of “Jobs, Prosperity and More”, it focuses highly on industrial activity, which can help transform Ghana into a global manufacturing hub. Strengthening the Companies' Act and a fresh industrial policy has also been promised in People’s Manifesto.



For us in Diasporas, one of the best news is the duty-free exemption of commercial vehicles and other equipment imported into the country for commercial, industrial and agricultural purposes. And also, the review of the Customs (Amendment) Act, 2020 (Act 1014) to scrap the law banning the importation of salvaged vehicles. Similarly, the legalisation of Okada is also good news for our members who export motorbikes to Ghana as a business.



Among other things we are proud of is the empowerment of women where a minimum of 30 per cent quota of appointments for women in the next John/Jane Government. In the same vein, we will be proud to see free healthcare services for all enacted, massive railway network across every point of the country, better investment in our Zongo communities, subsidize tertiary students’ fees, free TVET and continuation and better improvement of free SHS.



One of the setbacks of any civilised economy is corruption. Corruption and nepotism have become so pervasive in the current regime. Therefore, the “Operation STING” ideals to dismantle the tentacles of this kleptocratic political octopus is warmly welcomed.



In concluding, we praise NDC for crafting such a beautiful People’s Manifesto, because it speaks a “nation first” concept. It is far-sighted and practical, it focuses on people of Ghana and put Ghana first.

Given this, we commend our Flagbearer, H.E. John Dramani Mahama; the Running mate, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang; National Chairman, Hon. Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu-Nketiah, all National and Regional Executives, the Manifesto Team led by Prof. Kweku Danso Boafo, Constituencies and Diaspora Chapters; Members and Foot Soldiers.



It is our firm belief that the good people of Ghana will give us the mandate on 7 December 2020 to allow National Democratic Congress under the flagbearer H.E. John Dramani Mahama and Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang bring Ghana back from her doldrums.



Once again, congratulations to our hardworking men and women of NDC fraternity, both at home and abroad.



God Bless Ghana!



God Bless NDC!

?y? Zu, ?y? Za!

Source: NDC Holland Chapter

