NDC seeks to partner private sector to invest $3b in integrated ICT infrastructure – Mahama

John Dramani Mahama

Former President, John Mahama has said the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is seeking to partner with the private sector to invest three billion dollars (US$3 billion) in an integrated ICT infrastructure.

According to the former President, the move will also include onshore and offshore fibre super-highway and electronic applications.



John Mahama disclosed this at a keynote speech at the 2nd graduation ceremony of Academic City University College.



“This is why the National Democratic Congress, in our quest to build the Ghana we want, is seeking to partner with the private sector to invest three billion dollars (US$3 billion) in an integrated ICT infrastructure, including onshore and offshore fibre super-highway and electronic applications. The investment will leverage 5G technology to propel communication, commerce, civil liberties, and individual expressions; while supporting other national priorities in health, education, agriculture, petroleum, and the power sectors.



“This initiative will also make governance effective, transparent, and accessible, improve the quality-of-service delivery to Ghanaians, modernise industry and outdated legacy platforms and IT systems, improve network security and create thousands of decent and sustainable jobs in the value chain,” Mahama stated.



He continued: “At the centre of this next-generation education is Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM) which provides a holistic approach to learning, dismantling traditional silos and nurturing interdisciplinary knowledge and abilities. I, therefore, challenge the Academic City University College to explore further opportunities to enhance and promote STEAM education.”

The former president indicated that graduation ceremony reminds him of his experience decades ago when he was among his graduating class.



According to him, the journey was not easy, but through perseverance and determination, he graduated successfully with a strong foundation for further studies.



“It is the quality of knowledge, skills, and competencies I developed through my university education that opened doors for me to develop leadership skills, which have accounted for the many achievements I have recorded whiles serving our dear nation as a deputy minister, minister, Vice President and ultimately President of the Republic of Ghana.



“To you, the Class of 2023, I do not doubt that Academic City has equipped you with the skills and knowledge necessary to face the unavoidable challenges associated with life. You are ready to contribute towards building the Ghana and Africa we all want”, he stated.