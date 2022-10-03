22
Menu
Business

NDC should formalize partnership with Prof. Steve Hanke - Ahiagbah suggests

Richard Ahiagbah Raaq.jfif Richard Ahiagbah

Mon, 3 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

National Communications officer of the governing New Patriotic Party, NPP, Richard Ahiagbah has asked the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to 'employ' an American economist and academician, Prof. Steve Hanke.

Ahiagbah holds that Hanke who has become a serial economic critic of the government was engaging in actions that inured to the NDC's benefit hence his call.

"Perhaps it is time for the NDC to formalize and announce their partnership with Steve Hanke because it is obvious," he tweeted.

Days before, the Communications Director had also suggested that the NDC should replace outgoing General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah with Prof. Hanke.

"The NDC's Steve Hanke is a perfect replacement for General Mosquito," his tweet of September 30, 2022 read.

Among Steve Hanke's recent diagnosis of the economy is that it was tanking – an expression which means the economy is down and there are fears of a recession.

He has in on numerous occasions blamed the Akufo-Addo-led administration for putting the economy in a dire situation.

He has separately taken swipes at the Vice President, the governor of the Bank of Ghana, the Minister of Finance and more recently, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, a leading member of the NPP.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Why we approved incompetent Akufo-Addo ministers – Haruna Iddrisu
Burkina Faso: Ousted coup leader resigns, flies to Togo as Traore takes full control
Meet Ibrahim Traore: The 34-year-old military leader of Burkina Faso
Dotsei Malor questions Akufo-Addo's bodyguard 'ultramodern' hospital in Accra
A Plus shares horrifying video of indiscriminate shooting in Kyebi Apapam
Ghanaian footballer dies in horrific car crash in US
Betty Mould scolds 'young' Dame
Reports of possible coup in Burkina Faso: National TV off amid heavy gunfire
Mankessim murder: Accused persons confess to killing three more people
Adom-Otchere analyses booing video
Related Articles: