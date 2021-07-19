NDPC presents government's 2022-2025 coordinated socio-economic policies to Parliament

Dr Kodjo Esseim Mensah-Abrampa, Director-General, NDPC

Source: GNA

The Director-General of the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC), Dr Kodjo Esseim Mensah-Abrampa, says the Commission has represented the Government's 2022-2025 coordinated socio-economic policies to Parliament for consideration and approval.

This follows extensive consultations with the civil society organisations, local assemblies, private sector institutions and other key stakeholders across the country to solicit their views and concerns into the government's medium to long-term development plan.



The implementation of the plan is backed by legislation and, therefore, every project is expected to undergo critical value-for-money analysis to prevent waste of public funds.



Dr Mensah-Abrempa, addressing the media in Accra on Sunday on work done so far in putting together a national development plan, said the Commission, over the past six months, held consultations with key stakeholders across the country and finally came up with a harmonised document, which contained the vision of the government for the next four years.



The development plan, upon approval by Parliament, intended to ensure equitable access to social infrastructure by the citizens, enhance human capital development, industrialise the economy and make it more inclusive, as well as create jobs for the youth, mobilise revenue for wealth creation and build a resilient economy.

The Director-General of NDPC noted that the implementation of the coordinated policies would also revitalise the economy, which was ravaged by the Covid-19 pandemic and cited the GHc100 billion GHANA-CARES programme as one of the initiatives to rejuvenate the Ghanaian economy.



He said the GHANA-CARES programme, for instance, intended to provide financial support to micro, small and medium scale businesses to expand the economy and create jobs, as well as offer support for the pharmaceutical and housing sectors to scale up.



More so, Dr Mensah-Abrempa said, there was an ongoing dialogue geared towards putting together a national food system framework, which would be presented to the United Nations Food System global conference in September, this year.



The food system framework aimed at putting measures in place to safeguard food security in the country and provide good nutrition for all Ghanaians.