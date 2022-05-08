1
NEDCo blames power outage in northern part of Ghana on GRIDCo challenges

Dumsor?fit=620%2C406&ssl=1 Dumsor

Sun, 8 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Bono, Northern and Upper West West regions experience dumsor

Efforts underway to restore power, NEDCo

GRIDCo faces challenges on May 7

The Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo), has said the power outage that occurred in the northern part of the country on Saturday, May 7, 2022 was due to some challenges faced by Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo).

According to reports, the lights went off in most parts of Bono, Northern and Upper West Regions.

NEDCo in a statement sighted by GhanaWeb noted that efforts have been put in place to restore power in the affected areas.

“The management of NEDCo wishes to inform the general public, especially its cherished customers across its entire operational area, that the power outage being currently experienced (in the evening of Saturday, May 7, 2022) is a result of a challenge recorded by GRIDCo. Further details will be shared as they become available,” part of the statement read.

“Meanwhile, efforts are underway to restore power. The inconvenience caused is deeply regretted,” it added.

Read NEDCo's statement below:

