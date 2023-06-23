NEDCo disconnects GWCL over GH¢39 million debt

The Northern Electricity Distribution Company Limited (NEDCo)

The Northern Electricity Distribution Company Limited (NEDCo) has disconnected the Northern Regional office of the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) from the national grid.

GWCL is said to owe NEDCo GH¢39 million as at April 2023. This has led to halt of water production for customers in the Northern Regional capital, Tamale.



The announcement was made when the enforcement team with management embarked on phase two of the mass disconnection exercise of customers owing NEDCo.



The disconnection was a measure by the company to generate revenue to provide quality services to customers.



Affected institutions were government agencies, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies across NEDCo operational areas.



Speaking to the media after the exercise, the Area Manager of NEDCo, Elvis Denuyakor, told the media that government agencies and the Assemblies owed the company a huge amount which is affecting their revenue and power supply.



"Before the disconnections, we served our customers a letter with some management engagement but realized all couldn’t yield anything hence the exercise" he said.

According to him, the management of NEDCo is ready for any engagement with the affected institution for the payment structure before restoring power to such facilities.



He noted that the company was challenged with finances to purchase various equipment as well as engage the human resources needed to ensure customers enjoy stable power.



“We are determined to ensure that all institutions that owe us get disconnected and when they pay the said amount, power would be restored to them” he stressed.



Mr Denuyakor advised institutions and customers indebted to the company to endeavor to pay the amount before the team gets to their facilities to disconnect their facilities.



He also appealed to residents to desist from illegal connection which is against the law of the company and that anyone caught engaging in illegal connection would be made to face the law.



NEDCo is said to owe its power supplier VRA about GH¢1.6 billion and Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) over GH¢480 million that needed to be paid.