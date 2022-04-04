NIA temporarily suspends premium registration services at its head office for two weeks

NIA criticized after stampede at its premises
Applicants who wish to register should do so at Independence Avenue
Applicants will also be required to pay a fee of GH¢250
The National Identification Authority (NIA) has stated that premium registration services at its head office for two weeks, starting from Monday, April 4, 2022.
A statement issued by the Authority indicated that applicants who wish to access premium registration services should do so at the CalBank Head Office on Independence Avenue.
They will be required a fee of GH¢250 via any mobile money platform to confirm an appointment at the CalBank Head Office.
Meanwhile, the Elwak Sports Stadium is open for updates of personal records, verification of cards, card replacements, and SIM Cards validation services; as well as the Accra Sports Stadium and the University of Ghana Business School for new registration services.
Premium registration at the NIA head office will resume on Tuesday, April 19, 2022.
The authority recently faced criticism over the registration process after there was a stampede which led to one person being rushed to the hospital.
Read full statement below
Watch the latest episode of BizTech below
- Government to launch App for SIM registration – Ursula Owusu
- SIM registration extension: ‘Finally common sense has prevailed’ – Sam George
- Long queues at NIA offices as SIM registration deadline approaches
- Nearly 14 million SIM cards linked to Ghana cards - NCA
- SIM re-registration: Nearly 14 million SIM cards linked to Ghana Card system
- Read all related articles