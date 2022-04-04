NIA temporarily suspends premium registration services at its head office for two weeks

NIA head office

NIA criticized after stampede at its premises

Applicants who wish to register should do so at Independence Avenue



Applicants will also be required to pay a fee of GH¢250



The National Identification Authority (NIA) has stated that premium registration services at its head office for two weeks, starting from Monday, April 4, 2022.



A statement issued by the Authority indicated that applicants who wish to access premium registration services should do so at the CalBank Head Office on Independence Avenue.



They will be required a fee of GH¢250 via any mobile money platform to confirm an appointment at the CalBank Head Office.

Meanwhile, the Elwak Sports Stadium is open for updates of personal records, verification of cards, card replacements, and SIM Cards validation services; as well as the Accra Sports Stadium and the University of Ghana Business School for new registration services.



Premium registration at the NIA head office will resume on Tuesday, April 19, 2022.



The authority recently faced criticism over the registration process after there was a stampede which led to one person being rushed to the hospital.



Read full statement below



