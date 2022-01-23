NIB introduces new Board to Asantehene

Members of the NIB board in a group photo with the Asantehene

The Managing Director for National Investment Bank (NIB), Mr Samuel Sarpong has paid a courtesy call on the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at his palace to introduce the new members of the board and inform him of the banks development.

The Managing Director said currently, they await some capital from the government to finance their activities.

The Asantehene advised that in order not to be dependent on government always, the bank must ensure resettlement of loans from customers.