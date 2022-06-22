NIC committed to developing tailor-made products for trader groups – Commissioner

President and members of TAAG with the NIC boss, Dr Justice Ofori

The National Insurance Commission has expressed commitment to develop and provide tailor made insurance products for trader groups operating in the country.



According to the Commissioner of Insurance, Dr Justice Ofori believes the move is necessary to help safeguard the lives, property and business of these groups which play a significant role in Ghanaian economy.



Delivering remarks following a courtesy paid on NIC by the Traders Advocacy Group Ghana (TAGG), Dr Justice Ofori underscored the importance of insurance and sensitisation of products for trader groups.



“We are ever ready to help you insure all members of TAGG, and in view of that we are ready to design tailored insurance products for your members, and so let us know what the needs of your members are and we will develop products to suit them,” the NIC boss said.

President of the TAGG David Kwadwo Amoateng on his part also called on the Insurance Brokers Association of Ghana (IBAG) and the Ghana Insurance Association (GIA) to help insure its members.



He said TAAG is ready to collaborate with these institutions in order to ensure its member are insured against risks.



“Most traders are not insured because they have not been educated about insurance and its relevance and that is why they are not doing it. But if you educate them about the benefits of insurance, they will definitely sign onto it,” Amoateng said.



He continued, “So, insurance companies should not say that traders are difficult to deal with and all that, we do want to insure our businesses and mitigate risks”



The TAAG president added that insuring over 7,000 of its registered members across the country will help improve insurance penetration in Ghana.



Meanwhile, the Traders Advocacy Group Ghana is solely responsible for protecting the trade rights of its members operating in the country.