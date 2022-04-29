NIC moves to finalise regulations for operationalisation of insurtechs in Ghana

The National Insurance Commission (NIC)

The National Insurance Commission (NIC) has disclosed moves to finalize the issuance of regulations for the operationalisation of technology-based insurance start-ups (insurtechs) in Ghana.



According to the Deputy Commissioner of Insurance at the NIC, Micheal Kofi Andoh, the introduction of insurtechs in the country will offer the stakeholders the opportunity to leverage on innovative solutions to enhance the insurance sector and businesses.



Speaking at the Demo Day event under the Ghana Innolab Insurtech Accelerator Programme in Accra, Micheal Andoh highlighted that the new Insurance Act, 2021 (Act 1061), has extensive provisions for the operation of insurtechs in Ghana.

“The National Insurance Commission given the new Act will soon issue regulations with the appropriate safeguards to ensure the safe operation of insurtechs within the insurance industry,” the Deputy Commissioner said.



Micheal Andoh expanding further on the importance of insurtechs to the domestic insurance sector said it will change the way insurance agents and tech innovators will operate the industry.



“This will enable and deepen access to insurance which is a critical component of the economy, livelihood and businesses at large. The yet to be finalized regulations will also develop the insurance market landscape,” he added.



The Deputy Commissioner of Insurance further called on insurance companies operating in Ghana to partner with insurtechs in order to help transform the delivery of insurance services in the country.



